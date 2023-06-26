The NWA has announced four matchups for tomorrow’s edition of its weekly Youtube episodic, Powerrr. This includes two title matches and two singles matchups from the NWA’s recent World Is A Vampire tour in Australia. Check out the full lineup below.
-LA Rebelion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) vs. The Natural CLassics (Steve & Tome Filip) for the NWA Tag Team Championship
-Kenzie Paige vs. Natalia Markova vs. Aysha for the NWA Women’s Television Championship
-Alex Taylor vs. Emman Azman
-Thrillbilly Silas Mason vs. Jake Taylor
Tomorrow night at 6:05pm EST on the official @nwa YouTube channel the world premier of #WIAV Australia Part 2.
