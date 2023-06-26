LA Knight is ready to continue his WWE main roster push, which he says is long overdue. Knight recently spoke with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge ahead of Saturday’s WWE Money In the Bank event in London.

“I’m ready to go. This is something, for me, that I feel’s been long overdue. It’s been something that I’ve had to break my ass for,” Knight said. “It’s something I’ve had to be broke for, sleep in cars and drive all across the United States and fly around the world to make this happen – finally, here we are.”

Knight noted how he has spent most of the past decade perfecting the persona fans see in WWE today. He said he made sure he was who he wanted to be when he returned to the company.

“For the last 10 years, I’ve pretty much just been grinding away as some amalgamation of this personality, this wrestler, superstar, whatever you wanna call it – megastar, yeah,” Knight said, yelling the last word in his signature tone. “To me, it was like, no matter where I was, I’m always working like I’m here like I’m in WWE. And if I’m not, it’s at least like somebody might be watching, even though chances are nobody was! But on that off-chance, it was like, I’m gonna make sure that I’m the guy that I wanna be the day that I roll in there.”

Knight commented on how he first fell in love with pro wrestling, and some of the WWE Hall of Famers that drew him in. Knight said his stops in other wrestling promotions prepared him for his big WWE run.

“My first exposure to wrestling was Hulk Hogan, watching him fight off The Heenan Family, Andre The Giant, Piper and all that stuff. For me, this was the place to be from day one,” Knight said, adding that other career stops have been preparing him for this. “Everywhere else to be was nice, but it was a job if I’m honest. but it was also a way for me to do what I love doing and make a living, but at the same time, it wasn’t the stage that I knew I wanted to be on, and that I knew I should be on.”

Regarding Saturday’s Men’s MITB Ladder Match, Knight pointed to his last Ladder Match, which saw him capture the Million Dollar Title by defeating Cameron Grimes at WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House on June 13, 2021.

“You remember what happened last time I was in a Ladder Match,” Knight said, smirking. “So, to have that ability within my grasp to grab that contract, it’s pretty wild. It’s basically just confirmation that all these years were worth it.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.