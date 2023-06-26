Peacock has added more episodes of the classic WWF Superstars program. The episodes were released from October 6 through December 8, 1996.

Stars featured on the episodes include Goldust, Undertaker, Jim Cornette, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, and Shawn Michaels., among others.

Here are the WWE Superstars episodes:

October 6, 1996

“Diesel” takes on Aldo Montoya; Intercontinental Champion “Wildman” Marc Mero battles Leif Cassidy.

October 13, 1996

The Godwinns clash with The British Bulldog & Owen Hart in tag team action.

October 20, 1996

“Razor Ramon” squares off against Bob Holly; Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Goldust and Vader in action.

October 27, 1996

Brian Pillman interviews “Stone Cold” Steve Austin; Sycho Sid is in action.

November 3, 1996

Marc Mero collides with Goldust; “Diesel” & “Razor Ramon” take on Aldo Montoya & Barry Horowitz.

November 10, 1996

Shawn Michaels clashes with Salvatore Sincere; Hunter Hearst Helmsley faces Alex Porteau.

November 17, 1996

Jessie James battles The Goon; “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry faces Crush in a Tug-of-War.

November 24, 1996

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin faces Bart Gunn; Jessie James battles The Sultan.

December 1, 1996

Crush, The British Bulldog and Owen Hart battle Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Marc Mero and Savio Vega.

December 8, 1996

Intercontinental Champion Hunter Hearst Helmsley battles Bart Gunn; Rocky Maivia faces T.L. Hopper.