Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view saw Will Ospreay capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title by defeating Kenny Omega.

We noted earlier how Omega was said to be OK after the match. Now Fightful Select notes that both competitors emerged relatively unscathed from the title bout, despite several risky spots. Specifically, Omega was telling people that he was “fine” after the match.

Omega and Ospreay returned backstage to applause and a standing ovation from others, and the match was heavily praised by their peers.

Sunday’s Ospreay vs. Omega match was meticulously planned, much like their Wrestle Kingdom 17 match in January, which Omega won. Ospreay had mentioned in a recent Fightful interview that he wanted a second match with Omega to be different because he felt like Omega got in about 80% of the offense at WK17.

