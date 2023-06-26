Last night’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 featured Kenny Omega defending the IWGP United States Championship against Will Ospreay in a rematch from the two men’s epic encounter at WrestleKingdom 17 earlier this year. On that night, Omega beat Ospreay down and eventually hit the One-Winged Angel to begin his second reign as U.S. Champion.

That wasn’t how things went at Forbidden Door 2. Ospreay quickly took advantage and busted Omega open, who was fighting from behind for most of the match. While the Cleaner did have some opportunities to retain Ospreay, thanks to a small assist from Don Callis, hit Omega with a flurry of moves and reclaimed the U.S. title. Now both men have taken to Twitter to comment on the brutal and bloody war that they had.

Omega writes, “I lost and Will was the better man tonight. The US belt is in good hands. Keep Don away from it.” Ospreay writes, “Kenny Omega is once in a lifetime. There will never be anyone that will be able to master the craft the way he has. Overcoming him was legitimately the most challenging and yet rewarding task of my life. While everyone can say they’re “all elite” You can say you’re above elite.”

You can check out their tweets below.

I lost and Will was the better man tonight. The US belt is in good hands. Keep Don away from it. #AEWxNJPW #forbiddendoor — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 26, 2023