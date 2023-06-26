Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia with the red brand go-home build for WWE Money In the Bank.

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s RAW with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Ronda Rousey taking on Raquel Rodriguez. RAW will also feature WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins giving an update on his condition after being attacked by Finn Balor on last week’s WWE NXT.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s RAW:

* The RAW go-home build for WWE Money In the Bank

* Dominik Mysterio will address Cody Rhodes

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, Bayley, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discuss the Women’s MITB Ladder Match in the ring during a Women’s MITB Summit

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will update his condition after being attacked by Finn Balor on WWE NXT

