Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view from Toronto saw Sting, Darby Allin, and Tetsuya Naito defeat Le Suzuki Gods (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Minoru Suzuki) in Trios action. The finish saw Sting and Naito work together to allow Naito a roll-up on Suzuki for the win. After the match, Jericho attacked Naito with his baseball bat until Sting made the save.

As seen in the video below, Jericho interrupted Sting at the Forbidden Door II post-show media scrum and issued a challenge for a Tornado Tag Team match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The match will see Jericho, as The Painmaker, team with Guevara to face Sting and Allin. Jericho used his bat to knock a water bottle into the crowd of media, then AEW President Tony Khan said he would make the match for Wednesday night.

AEW has not confirmed the match as of this writing.

BRO THAT WATER BOTTLE FLEW RIGHT INTO THE GUY NEXT TO ME…. He’s actually bleeding a lil bit … he says he’s okay. A match was made! #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/VpyLQL1AYe — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) June 26, 2023

