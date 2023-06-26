AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada set a new company live gate record “at about” $1.2 million USD.

Khan also said Forbidden Door II drew one of the top three biggest live gates in the history of pro wrestling in Canada. WWE’s WrestleMania X8 from Toronto’s SkyDome tops that list with more than $3.9 million USD, and WWE’s WrestleMania 6 from the SkyDome is next with $3.4 million USD.

It was noted by @WrestleTix that around 13,519 Forbidden Door II tickets had been distributed as of around 4:30pm on Sunday, with a setup of 13,946 seats. This figure will not place Forbidden Door II among the most-attended shows in Canadian pro wrestling history, not even in the top 30.

AEW’s live gate record at Forbidden Door II is set to be topped in August as All In at Wembley Stadium in London has already drawn around $8.3 million with more than 66,000 tickets sold.

$1.2 million (USD), and it's one of the top 3 biggest live gates in the history of pro wrestling in Canada! You can watch the show right now live! PPV stream: https://t.co/tVqnhL7mdR — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 26, 2023

