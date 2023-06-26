Vince McMahon changed plans to last Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, most notably nixing the open challenge by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

McMahon made changes to most of the plans for SmackDown days later, including nixing advertised bouts such as Bayley vs. Shotzi, Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin, and Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. LA Knight.

Dave Meltzer confirmed Fightful’s report on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio regarding many were left frustrated with McMahon making changes to the shows at the last second.

Meltzer said that people are trying to figure out a way to prevent McMahon from making the changes, but that’s easier said than done as he has the final say on creative.