Seth Rollins returned to WWE NXT last week to defend the World Heavyweight Title against Bron Breakker after the NXT star issued a match challenge for the championship on the line weeks prior.

Rollins went over in the bout in his return to retain the title. Now, he sets his sights on a title defense against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank.

As seen below, Rollins praised Shawn Michaels, who oversees NXT creative, for being pivotal in his life:

“Everybody you meet plays a part in who you are. Some more than others…Without Shawn, I never step foot in a wrestling ring. Probably never meet my wife. Never have my kid. Reflecting on this moment, I feel immense gratitude across the board. We’re nothing but lucky to be experiencing life.”