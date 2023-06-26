WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, AL. The show opened with Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey defending their Unified WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

This came after Morgan returned from injury on Friday’s SmackDown, where she and Raquel confronted Rousey and Baszler after they unified the Women’s Tag Team Titles and NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Rousey and Baszler will defend the titles against Morgan and Raquel at Money in the Bank this Saturday.

As soon as the house show match started, the fans welcomed Morgan with loud “Welcome back” chants, leading to Morgan getting emotional.