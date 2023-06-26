Will Ospreay defeating Kenny Omega for the IWGP US Championship was widely considered the best match of the night at Sunday’s AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event despite not main eventing as that honor went to Bryan Danielson defeating Kazuchika Okada.

It was a brutal bout that saw them go nearly 40 minutes and both be busted open. In the end, Ospreay hit the Stormbreaker for the win.

During the bout, Ospreay connected with the Tiger Driver 91, where Omega landed on his head.

While recapping the show on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez said he was told Omega was ok. He wasn’t sure whether Omega was checked out or got X-rays.