To promote the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at Saturday’s Money in the Bank PLE from London, England, with Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark vs. Zelina Vega vs. Trish Stratus, a MITB Summit segment will take place on tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

While traveling to the show, Stratus dealt with issues on Sunday night.

As seen below, the WWE Hall of Famer documented the issues on social media but noted that she would be on the show.