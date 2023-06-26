In recent days, Eddie Kingston and Dax Harwood of FTR have come out to downplay reports of a divide within AEW due to CM Punk stemming from his actions at the AEW all Out event last year with both his rant at the press conference and brawl with The Elite.

As previously reported, one top star in the promotion is reportedly fearful of the ticking time bomb regarding the issues between the two sides, which was said to only get worse following Punk’s ESPN interview and return promo. The Elite and Punk were kept far apart from each other at Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Harwood defended Punk over the weekend by calling out the wrestler who has spoken about the tension behind the scenes in AEW.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said there are no longer any issues between FTR and The Elite as “they’re all fine.”

Meltzer added that FTR went out of their way to make things right with The Elite, and they could hypothetically work a match on Wednesday if needed.