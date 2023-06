The following results are from the recent GCW vs. New South 2 event that took place on Sunday night, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

Jack Cartwheel defeats Brogan Finlay (7:09)

Cole Radrick defeats Tyler Franks (8:56)

Hunter Drake defeats Alec Price (9:18)

Team New South (Donnie Primetime, Rolando Perez, Stunt Marshall & Walker XIII) defeat Team GCW (1 Called Manders, Bobby Flaco, Jimmy Lloyd & Jordan Oliver) (19:29)

Effy defeats Dillon McQueen (8:15)

Akuto Death Society (Chris Crunk & Kevin Ryan) & Brayden Toon defeat John Wayne Murdoch & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (10:00)

GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) defeats Brandon Williams (16:40)

Rina Yamashita & Sawyer Wreck defeat Kenzie Paige & Kylie Alexa (14:33)