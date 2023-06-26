The main event of Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view saw Bryan Danielson defeat NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada. Danielson appeared at the post-show media scrum and revealed that he may have suffered a broken right forearm towards the end of the match.

Danielson said he planned to wrestle on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, but he expects to be on the shelf for 6-8 weeks.

“We think I fractured my right forearm with about ten minutes left to go,” he said. “But talking to our doctors, and I love the AEW medical staff and trainers, they think it’s going to be 6-8 weeks for this specific injury.”

Danielson noted that the injury occurred when Okada delivered a top rope elbow, adding that his arm was not in a safe space when Okada landed. He later called the injury a freak accident and admitted that the injury changed the last 10 minutes of the match.

Danielson also revealed in the Forbidden Door scrum that he suffered a torn labrum during the loss to AEW World Champion MJF at Revolution back in March. Since that match, Danielson has only wrestled twice – last night’s win over Okada, and the Anarchy In the Arena match at AEW Double Or Nothing in May, which saw The Blackpool Combat Club defeat The Elite.

