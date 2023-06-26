Thanks to an anonymous reader for the following WWE live event results from Sunday’s show at the Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, Alabama:

* Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler retained over Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

* Santos Escobar defeated LA Knight

* Omos defeated Rick Boogz

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained in a Fatal 4 Way over The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch), The Street Profits (Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins), Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince, Kit Wilson)

* WWE Women’s Champion Asuka retained over Shotzi

* Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin

* Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley in a Mobile Street Fight

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.