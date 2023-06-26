Bryan Danielson can call himself the best wrestler in the world.

The American Dragon defeated Kazuchika Okada in the main event of this evening’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view, a showdown that many referred to as one of the last dream matches in pro wrestling. Danielson came out to the Final Countdown, the theme he used to use during his ROH days.

The match started off slow, but constantly had the momentum picked up. Both men pummeled each other, with Okada nearly getting the victory with his devastating Rainmaker lariat. However, Danielson kicked out and targeted the arm, a strategy that paid off as he forced the top NJPW superstar to submit.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

