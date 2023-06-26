Will Ospreay is your new IWGP United States Champion.

The Aerial Assassin defeated Kenny Omega at this evening’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view in what was a brutal, bloody, and epic back and forth that saw a number of false finishes, interference from Don Callis, move stealing, and some good old fashioned crowd work. Ospreay eventually won the 30+ minute battle after hitting the Hidden Blade and Stormbreaker combination and finally getting revenge on Omega for defeating him at WrestleKingdom 17.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

