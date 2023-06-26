Toni Storm is still your AEW Women’s Champion.

The Outcasts member defeated NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale at this evening’s Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view in Toronto. Storm did have some help from Ruby Soho and Saraya, but secured the victory on her own after raking Willow’s eyes and hitting the Storm Zero piledriver. This marks Storm’s second successful defense since winning the title from Jamie Hayter at AEW Double or Nothing.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

