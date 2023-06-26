SANADA is still your IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

The NJPW star defeated Jungle Boy Jack Perry at this evening’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view in Chicago in what was a very competitive and technical matchup. SANADA picked up the win after connecting with his signature top rope moonsault. However, the fun didn’t end there.

Perry was accompanied to the ring by FTW Champion HOOK, whom he had been tagging with over the last month of AEW programming. As they were walking up the ramp Perry attacked HOOK to a chorus of boos, then let it be known that he is interested in challenging for the Handsome Devil’s FTW Title. Highlights can be found below.

