Orange Cassidy is still your AEW International Champion.
Cassidy defeated Daniel Garcia, Katsuyori Shibata, and Zack Sabre Jr. at this evening’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view in Toronto. The match was a wild back and forth affair that saw all four men shine and included several false finishes. In the end, Cassidy nailed Shibata with his signature Orange Punch, then caught Garcia in a crucifix pin to retain the title. This marks his 25th successful defense of the International title since winning it from PAC in the fall of 2022.
Highlights from the match can be found below.
Full results to tonight’s Forbidden Door 2 can be found here.