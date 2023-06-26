AEW has announced full details for its 2023 ALL OUT pay-per-view.

The annual event will once again take place in Chicago, with the marquee event happening on September 3rd at the United Center. AEW also revealed that they will hold a Dynamite/Rampage taping on August 30th from the NOW Arena, and a taping of Collision on September 2nd from the United Center.

AEW TAKES OVER CHICAGO!

-Wednesday, August 30th: AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage at the NOW Arena!

-Saturday Sept 2nd: #AEWCollision at the United Center

-Sunday Sept 3rd: #AEW ALL OUT at the United Center! pic.twitter.com/UZpU4ckcJi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023

Last year’s ALL OUT saw CM Punk reclaim the AEW world championship from Jon Moxley in the main event. That victory would be quickly forgotten as Punk would go off on his media scrum rant after the show, then get into a brawl with the Elite backstage.