Tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view featured CM Punk battling Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima in opening round of the men’s Owen Hart tournament. After a competitive back and forth, Punk managed to hit the GTS and Kojima to secure the victory. He will now advance to the semifinals, where he will meet the winner of Samoa Joe and Roderick Strong, who wrestle one another on this Saturday’s Collision.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
Machine gun chops by Kojima!
Devastating diving elbow by CM Punk right across the throat of Kojima!
A show of sportsmanship between CM Punk and Kojima 🤝
Full results to Forbidden Door 2 can be found here.