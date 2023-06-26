MJF is still your AEW World Champion.

The Devil defeated Japanese legend Hiroshi Tanahashi at this evening’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view in Toronto. The Ace gave MJF a competitive matchup and even had the champ pinned for longer than three seconds but referee Bryce Remsburg was distracted. MJF would take advantage of another distraction later down the line and nailed Tanahashi with the Dynamite Diamond ring behind the ref’s back. This gave him the victory. He has now successfully defended the AEW World Title four times since winning it from Jon Moxley at Full Gear 2022.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

