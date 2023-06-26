The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 event is now ongoing from the ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto and streaming live on FITE, Bleacher Report, and traditional pay-per-view. Fightful Select has released several backstage notes for tonight’s show, which you can check out below.

-As mentioned earlier in the day Adam Cole was pulled from tonight’s event due to an illness. His opponent, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, wrestled a matchup with Serpentico in front of the live crowd before the show went on the air, with Lawlor winning. AEW tried to fit Lawlor elsewhere on the card but it wasn’t able to happen.

-Britt Baker traveled into town last night but has not been announced for this evening’s show…yet.

-Prior to the pre-show going live Christian Cage appeared on heeled it up in front of the live crowd.

-AEW and NJPW are expected to continue with future Forbidden Door events.

-Former AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa is backstage for the show.

-NJPW booker Gedo has been at Dynamite, Collision, and Forbidden Door 2.