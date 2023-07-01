– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up was previously taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Byron Saxton and Blake Howard are on commentary.

– Blair Davenport defeated Kelani Jordan. Davenport dominated but Jordan is improving. The finish saw Davenport hit a double stomp from the corner, then a Falcon Arrow for the pin.

– Kelly Kincaid interviewed Myles Borne earlier today. Borne has had a rough time but he’s working on improving and tonight he wants to test himself against a top star such as Joe Coffey. He says maybe it will be Myles Borne on top instead of Gallus.

– Joe Coffey defeated Myles Borne. They started with a lock-up and stalemate but Coffey proceeded to control the match. Borne fought back to mount offense at one point but Coffey cut him off and delivered a headbutt, then a double jab to the throat. They went back & forth some more until Borne hit two straight belly-to-belly suplexes, but Coffey blocked the third attempt and connected with a kick. Borne hit a powerslam but Coffey kicked out. Borne came right back but Coffey blocked him and hit a Glasgow Send Off, then All The Best For The Bells to get the pin.

