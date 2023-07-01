WWE has reportedly looked at possibly adding Charlotte Flair to the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

A new report from PWInsider notes that there was a WWE creative pitch making the rounds on Friday that would see Flair replace Zelina Vega in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

It remains to be seen if they are moving forward with the change, but there was nothing in that direction on tonight’s go-home SmackDown. It’s always possible that they filmed an angle with Flair and Vega for the SmackDown LowDown on Saturday, or they could do a late angle during tomorrow’s Premium Live Event.

Flair worked tonight’s SmackDown in London, losing by DQ to WWE Women’s Champion Asuka with the title on the line. The disqualification came when Bianca Belair attacked Asuka at ringside, right after Flair inadvertently hit a big boot on Belair when Asuka moved. The segment ended with Blair taking out Flair and Asuka. Vega briefly appeared on SmackDown as she was shown during Bayley vs. Shotzi, which was a match where Bayley put her Money In the Bank Ladder Match spot on the line.

The 2023 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event will take place tomorrow, July 1, from The O2 Arena in London, England. We will have live coverage beginning at 2pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the current card:

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Matt Riddle vs. GUNTHER (c)

Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (c)

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

IYO SKY vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

The Bloodline Civil War Match

The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

