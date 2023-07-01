Jon Moxley will be in action on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW announced during tonight’s Rampage that Moxley will wrestle on next week’s show, but his opponent was not announced. This week’s Dynamite opened up with Moxley defeating NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Tomohiro Ishii. Moxley and his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates later brawled with The Elite and Eddie Kingston to build to the Blood & Guts match scheduled for the July 19 Dynamite from the TD Garden Arena in Boston.

Below is the updated announced card for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada:

* Jon Moxley will be in action

* Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker in a quarterfinal match in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in a quarterfinal match for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

* AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. opponents TBA in a quarterfinal match for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

