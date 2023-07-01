The 2023 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event will take air live later today from The O2 Arena in London, England. We will have live coverage beginning at 2pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show.

WWE has announced the following card for today’s show:

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Matt Riddle vs. GUNTHER (c)

Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (c)

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

IYO SKY vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

The Bloodline Civil War Match

The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.