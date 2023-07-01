Finn Balor is angry headed into WWE Money In The Bank.

The Demon Prince is set to face Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight title at today’s event, which takes place from the 02 Arena in London. He appeared on After The Bell to hype up his showdown against Rollins, where he also addressed a promo he cut on the Visionary on Raw that got drowned out by the WWE Universe. Balor tells Corey Graves that he felt disrespected by the fans on that night.

I felt disrespected. Obviously, the fans are there, they paid money to have their voice heard and they’re entitled to that, but for me personally, after what I’ve gone through and lost at the hands of Seth Rollins over the past seven years, I felt disrespected.

Balor later elaborates that he’s had that promo stored up for seven years and was waiting for the proper time to unleash it. He’s referring to when Rollins injured him at SummerSlam 2016 right after winning the Universal Championship.

I waited seven years to tell people and tell Seth most importantly how I felt and for his supporters to just drown out what I had pent up for seven years was disrespectful and that disrespect has now been turned into anger that I need to relieve by defeating Seth Rollins, not only for the World Heavyweight Championship, but for vengeance over what he took from me.

Elsewhere in the interview, Balor spoke about this run reinvigorating his career. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)