GUNTHER is still your WWE Intercontinental Champion, and Drew McIntyre has returned to WWE.

Today’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event saw GUNTHER defeat Riddle to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title. After the match, Drew McIntyre made his return to a major reaction. This was McIntyre’s first appearance since the WrestleMania 39 Triple Threat with Sheamus and winner GUNTHER. The following comes from our detailed recap:

“After the match, GUNTHER stands tall with the title as the music hits and we go to replays. The music hits and out comes Drew McIntyre to a huge return pop. Drew faces off with GUNTHER in the middle of the ring now and they have words. GUNTHER mushes Drew back. Drew drops him with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt, then a Claymore Kick. Drew is fired up now as fans go wild. Drew raises the title over GUNTHER and then poses as we go to replays. Cole says Drew’s WWE future is no longer up in the air, an apparent reference to the contract situation.”

GUNTHER began his first reign with the Intercontinental Title by defeating Ricochet on the June 10, 2022 SmackDown. He has held the strap for 386 recognized days and counting.

Below are several shots from today’s title match and return at The O2 Arena in London, England:

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675234925534932994

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675235059719106563

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.