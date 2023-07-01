Today’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event saw Cody Rhodes defeat Dominik Mysterio. Despite interference by WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Rhodes won the match clean. Brock Lesnar was rumored to show up for an angle but he did not appear.

After Rhodes’ win, John Cena’s music hit and out he came to a huge surprise return pop. Cena praised the UK crowd and said he was there to help bring a WrestleMania to London. Cena was then interrupted by Grayson Waller. The following comes from our detailed recap:

Back from a break and out comes John Cena to a huge surprise return pop. Cena talks about the energy and wonders why it took so long to bring a Premium Live Event back to London. Cena says the WWE decision makers aren’t sure about London… they think London is hostile, a distraction, and they like to take over the show. Fans boo. Cena says the fans are the voice and the heart of the show… you ARE the show. Fans pop. Cena asks why he’s here now. For the fans. He wants the world to know that these fans are underappreciated. Cena is big on respect, and these fans have earned his. He goes on about how the UK crowd is the most exciting WWE has. Cena then says he is here to try and bring WrestleMania to London. Fans pop. Cena isn’t here for one more match, he’s here because people pay attention to his music. Cena tells fans to show them what a WrestleMania in London will sound like. Fans go wild again. The music interrupts and out comes Grayson Waller to boos. Waller hopes Cena doesn’t mind the interruption. He has all the respect for Cena. Waller goes on about Cena’s jorts and movies but fans chant “shut the fuck up!” now. Waller says he’s disappointed to see Cena out here lying to the people. Waller laughs at the idea of a WrestleMania in London. Waller goes on insulting the crowd and says if WrestleMania is going international, it should be Australia. Fans boo. Waller taunts the crowd to more boos. Waller brings up Cena’s losses to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and The Fiend. Waller can get Cena on the show, Cena just needs one viral moment. Waller goes on and tells Cena to let him save Cena’s career. Fans boo when Waller proposes Cena vs. Waller at WrestleMania Australia. Cena says he will pass. Cena goes to leave but Waller stops him and says no one says no to The Grayson Waller Effect. Cena plays to the fans again but Waller drops him from behind. Waller works Cena over on the mat now. Waller shows off some but turns back around to an Attitude Adjustment in the middle of the ring for a big pop. The music hits and Cena makes his exit, stopping on the stage to salute the crowd.

Below are several shots from Rhodes vs. Mysterio and Cena’s return at The O2 Arena in London, England:

