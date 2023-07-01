IYO SKY is the winner of the 2023 Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

Today’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event saw SKY capture the women’s MITB briefcase. The match also included Bayley, Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. You can find our detailed recap at this link, which includes details on SKY and Bayley turning on each other.

SKY now has a contract for a guaranteed title shot of her choosing, at any time and place, good for one year. This is the first time has SKY held the Money In the Bank briefcase.

Below are several shots from today’s Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at The O2 Arena in London, England:

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675247403388092423

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675248553667469312

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675250068687814658

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675249500321898497

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675250366923825157

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675250514886361088

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675250901953437701

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675251419157331970

You deserve it chants ringing in the O2! 👏@Iyo_SkyWWE #MITB pic.twitter.com/rosqk0OJZ2 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 1, 2023

“The Genius of the Sky” Iyo Sky a.k.a. Miss Money in the Bank! 💰@Iyo_SkyWWE #MITB pic.twitter.com/V0iTfySsFP — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 1, 2023

