Seth Rollins is still your WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Today’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event saw Rollins defeat Finn Balor to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Title. The match saw Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match winner Damian Priest come out to watch the match from ringside, briefcase in hand. Balor went to finish Rollins off but Priest jumped up from his seat, which distracted Balor and allowed Rollins to get the win. Priest and Balor argued at ringside after the match. You can find our detailed recap at this link.

Rollins became the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions on May 27 by defeating AJ Styles in the tournament finals. He has held the strap for 36 days and counting.

Below are several shots from today’s title match at The O2 Arena in London, England:

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675253373811998722

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675253691622752257

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675254637161594881

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675255394724204544

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675256379198586881

Hold up wait a minute! You thought he was finished? 🤯@ArcherOfInfamy#MITB pic.twitter.com/YVbg1qE06G — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 1, 2023

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1675256997506080769

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.