The preliminary viewership numbers are in for the June 30th edition of WWE SmackDown.

According to Programming Insider, the episode drew an average of 2.345 million viewers overnight, an increase from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.25 million (the final number was 2.354). They scored a rating of 0.61 in the 18-49 demographic, which was number one for the evening by a large margin.

The June 30th SmackDown was the go-home episode ahead of today’s Money In The Bank premium live event. The event is currently ongoing and has seen a number of major moments, including Damian Priest and IYO SKY winning the Money In The Bank briefcases. Full results can be found here.