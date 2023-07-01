WWE stars Elton Prince and Kip Wilson, better known as Pretty Deadly, recently spoke with PW Mania about a wide range of topics, including what helped them finally reach it to the WWE main roster and what classic WWE tag teams they would love to face. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Who’s played a big part in their assent to the top:

Elton Prince: So our rise has been, it was actually referred to as meteoric earlier, which I think we enjoyed but we’ll keep pushing forward, but I just want to say that someone who’s helping me a lot in my career and my success is Kip Wilson. Kip Wilson: It’s funny you say that because the man for me, the device that’s been there, the shoulder to cry on, the man to talk about that forklift, to climb that ladder together, Elton Prince.

What tag teams from WWE’s timeline they would love to face:

Elton: Oh I mean some classics we’d love to have a match against Edge and Christian, obviously. We’d love to wrestle the Hardy Boys, the Brain Busters, (Kip: the Midnight Express), all of the classics. Kip: I mean that’s the crazy thing about WWE right, sometimes you think that’s an era gone by, but then before you know we get a surprise return and we get these dream kind of match ups so you don’t know where we’re gonna end up. You don’t know what’s gonna happen in five years time but we’re gonna get that dream match, we’re gonna get it. Elton: Yeah, and then you know in a few years time we’ll be peoples dream matches which is pretty exciting. I mean, we already are, of course.

Pretty Deadly are former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions and two-time NXT United Kingdom Tag Team Champions.