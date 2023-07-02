MJF is still your AEW World Champion.

The Salt of the Earth defeated Ethan Page on this evening’s AEW Collision from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. The champ hit a dragon screw leg whip in the ropes, followed by the heat seeker to secure the pinfall on Page. This match was made after MJF defeated a local enhancement talent, then offered a title shot to anyone local to Hamilton, which Page answered.

This marks MJF’s fifth successful defense of the AEW World Championship. His reign is now at 225 days. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

