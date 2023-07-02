Terry Funk celebrates another milestone.

On Friday June 30th, the WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time champion turned 79 years old and trended online as the community praised the Funker for being one of the most popular and influential wrestlers of all time. A photo of Funk has since surfaced with his birthday cake, which you can check out below, along with some other tweets showering him with praise.

Terry Funk celebrating his birthday this weekend. God bless the Funker. pic.twitter.com/MPBVfhmDDp — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) July 2, 2023

Terry Funk trending WORLDWIDE

Because it's his birthday pic is #Forever #FunkU pic.twitter.com/0Nvmc76Ji4 — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) July 2, 2023

This is amazing to see! Here is Terry Funk celebrating his birthday. Going strong! pic.twitter.com/1eZHv4fJsS — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) July 2, 2023

Happy Birthday to Terry Funk 🥳🥳 20 years ago Terry faced off against @CMPunk at GLORY BY HONOR III pic.twitter.com/bB6JIhgd7i — ROH History (@ROHhistory) June 30, 2023