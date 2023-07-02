WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from yesterday’s Money In The Bank premium live event in London. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “Scottish Surprise”-Drew McIntyre returns to confront GUNTHER.

9. “Repeating Coup De Grace”-Finn Balor targets Seth Rollins’ ribs during their world title match.

8. “Butch Takes Flight”-Butch takes out all the competitors in the Money In The Bank ladder match.

7. “Reversing The Rowdiness”-Raquel Rodriguez counters a submission by Ronda Rousey.

6. “Code Red”-Zelina Vega hits a Code Red from the top of a ladder in Money In The Bank match.

5. “Cena Returns To London”-John Cena returns and has a segment with Grayson Waller.

4. “Sky Force”-IYO Sky takes out all the competitors in the Money In The Bank ladder match.

3. “Double Destruction”-Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa beat down the Usos in the main event.

2. “Golden Betrayal”-Shayna Baszler betrays Ronda Rousey.

1. “Usos Take Charge”-The Usos defeat Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the Money In The Bank main event.