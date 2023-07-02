Triple H discusses NXT Europe.

The future brand has been a hot topic of conversation for The Game ever since he officially announced it back in 2022. However, he told the pro-wrestling press at yesterday’s post-Money In The Bank media scrum that due to WWE’s new merger with UFC/Endeavor that the launch of NXT Europe has been severely delayed.

It’s just slowed down the process. I’m terrible with time. At some point, end of the year last year, whenever it was, we said in ’23 it would happen. Not having a crystal ball to see where everything was headed in that moment in time, obviously, this transition with the merger with UFC, Endeavor, and TKO, it’s changed the timeframe.

Triple H later says that the intent will still be the same and that is to feature fantastic talent from all across the world, specifically in Europe. He tells the press to be patient as the plan is taking a little longer than expected.

The intent is still the same. I mentioned under the premise of WrestleMania and premium live events going global, we’re a global company. We’re looking to be everywhere. There is a lot of amazing talent here, internationally, and we’d love to explore that and give them opportunities to shine on the biggest stage possible and see what we can do with that. It’s just going to take a little bit of time.

Elsewhere at the scrum, Triple H spoke about the success of Money In The Bank and reiterated that WWE was a global company that is only continuing to grow. You can check out a full recap of the scrum here.

(H/T to Fightful)