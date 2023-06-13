Alicia Fox is returning to pro wrestling.

ROW, the promotion owned by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, announced today that Fox will “return to the world of pro wrestling” at their Summer of Champions IX event next month.

“!! BREAKING NEWS !! Alicia Fox makes her return to the world of pro wrestling on Saturday, July 15th at the biggest event of the summer #SummerOfChampionsIX,” ROW tweeted.

Fox, real name Victoria Crawford, is now going by the name “Vix Crow” on social media, including Twitch.

Fox was still wrestling regularly through 2018, but she only worked 6 matches in 2019, including the Women’s Royal Rumble. She then worked the 2021 and 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble bouts, but has not wrestled since then. Fox signed her first WWE developmental deal in 2006. She worked OVW and FCW before coming to the main roster in June 2008. It was just revealed earlier this year that Fox was no longer signed to WWE when she changed her social media accounts. Fox is a one-time WWE Divas Champion and a one-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

Booker noted during a May podcast episode that Fox had contacted him about doing some work at ROW.

“I talked to Alicia Fox yesterday,” Booker said. “She wants to come down and continue the saga and she just wanted to knock some of the [ring] rust off at Reality of Wrestling and get a little bit of insight and some knowledge as far as what this journey may be like that she’s getting ready to partake in.”

As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams was previously announced for ROW Summer of Champions IX, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 15 at the Humble Civic Center in Humble, Texas. Tickets are available now.

Below is ROW’s announcement on Fox:

