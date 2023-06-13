Kenny Omega massacres the Disco Inferno on Twitter.

Disco took to Twitter today and shared a video of the recent Cinderella 2023 bout between AZM and Hazuki, which showed AZM hitting an incredible high-flying maneuver from the apron. The former WCW star wanted Kenny Omega and Dave Meltzer to condemn the spot as dangerous and potentially deadly.

Thoughts @davemeltzerWON and @KennyOmegamanX?? Are you willing to condemn this as unsafe and potentially deadly? https://t.co/rtFWLYdlvI — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) June 12, 2023

When someone online pointed out that AZM is known for these types of maneuvers during her speed title matches Disco admitted that he didn’t know who she was or what a speed title match was.

Who is AZM? And what is a speed title match? — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) June 13, 2023

This is what prompted Omega to jump in. The Cleaner writes, “I knew that years of huffing Big Show’s farts left you a bit slow but how do you explain the ignorance?”

I knew that years of huffing Big Show’s farts left you a bit slow but how do you explain the ignorance? https://t.co/wBazJETvVZ — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 13, 2023

This isn’t the first time Disco has been accused of sniffing Big Show’s farts, as fellow AEW star Eddie Kingston said the same thing back in 2022.