Friday’s taped Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.510 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Wrestlenomics.

This final number is up 6.63% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.354 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.69 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 13.11% from the previous week’s 0.61 rating. This past week’s 0.69 key demo rating represents 897,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 12.69% from the 796,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.61 key demo rating drew.

SmackDown drew the third-highest total audience of the year so far, and the second-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with two other episodes. Friday’s show drew more than the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was up 6.63% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was down 8.95% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 17.18% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 13.11% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 show was also the Money In the Bank go-home show, but it was a live airing.

Friday’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of SmackDown aired on a slight tape delay from The O2 Arena in London, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defending against Pretty Deadly in the opener, Ridge Holland vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory in a non-title match, LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar, Bayley vs. Shotzi with Bayley’s Money In the Bank spot on the line, WWE Women’s Champion Asuka defending against Charlotte Flair, Logan Paul appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect, plus a show-closing segment with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and The Usos.

2023 SmackDown Viewership Tracker

January 6 Episode: 2.257 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.326 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.257 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.544 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 2.384 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 10 Episode: 2.468 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.383 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.408 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 3 Episode: 2.451 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 2.320 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 2.258 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 2.219 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 2.484 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 2.468 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 39 episode)

April 14 Episode: 2.265 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 21 Episode: 2.175 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 2.473 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE Draft episode)

May 5 Episode: 2.059 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 12 Episode: 2.149 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Backlash episode)

May 19 Episode: 2.133 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 26 Episode: 2.158 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 2 Episode: 2.563 million viewers with a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Night of Champions episode)

June 9 Episode: 2.278 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 16 Episode: 2.430 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 23 Episode: 2.354 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 30 Episode: 2.510 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2022 Viewership Average: 2.123 million viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.51 rating per episode over 52 episodes

2022 FOX Viewership Average: 2.173 million viewers per episode over 50 episodes

2022 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.53 rating per episode over 50 episodes

2021 Viewership Average: 2.050 million viewers per episode over 52 episodes (2,082,154 without Best Of episode)

2021 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.54 rating per episode over 52 episodes (0.55 without Best Of episode)

2021 FOX Viewership Average: 2.127 million viewers per episode over 50 episodes

2021 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.56 rating per episode over 50 episodes

2021 FS1 Viewership Average: 758,667 viewers per episode (includes Best Of episode; 949,000 without it)

2021 FS1 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.20 rating per episode (includes Best Of episode; 0.27 without it)

2020 Viewership Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Viewership Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Viewership Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode

