Justin Leeper comments on the reception of AEW Fight Forever.

Leeper, who served as the Lead Narrative Designer for Fight Forever’s Road To Elite mode, recently spoke with Cultaholic about the reviews the game has garnered since getting released last week. He says that he and the developmental team are happy with the response as none of them were expecting for it to be considered the game of the year, but a fun and easy experience to pick up and play.

Yeah, I think we’re pretty happy. I think that, I was at least aware, that reviews might not be in the stratosphere, but at the end of the day, I make games for the player. I make games so that the people that are interested in it, will pick it up and find some fun and enjoyment in it. Does that mean I made a perfect mode, no definitely not. Is this a perfect game, no it is not.

He adds that for a first time IP, which was built entirely from the group up, he’s more than happy to hear that fans are enjoying the experience.

Especially taking it as a from the ground up, first ever effort for a brand new IP, I think we accomplished what we wanted to do. I think I accomplished what I wanted to do on the mode, I think we made it a kinda easy to play, hard to master kind of game that was intuitive to the controls and fun to play. It’s something to build off of, very much so and I hope there are some updates that come that bring some other people into the fold [who hadn’t bought the game yet]. By in large, the people who I’ve heard from that are playing it, are enjoying what they’re playing.

