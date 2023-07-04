Bullet Club War Dogs are draped in tag team gold.

Today’s NJPW Independence Day event from Korakuen Hall saw two sets of tag titles change hands. Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin defeated Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) to become the new NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions. The duo picked up the win after connecting with a hijacked piledriver.

Later in the night Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney, who also represent Bullet Club, defeated Catch 22 (Francesco Akira & TJP) to capture the IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship. Connors and Moloney won after hitting the Full Clip.

BULLET CLUB War Dogs brought gold and bodies tonight as Alex Coughlin and Gabe Kidd captured the #njpwSTRONG Tag Team Championships Independence Day report:https://t.co/FvVeDedXzs Order the replay!https://t.co/lFksT9pWo9 pic.twitter.com/3JurUD1Frd — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 4, 2023