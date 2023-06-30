AEW Fight Forever has finally launched and fans can finally enjoy it on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Senior VP Nik Sobic recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss Fight Forever’s release, where he opened up about the addition of mini-games and how much fun it was to brainstorm ideas with his developmental team.

Not all development meetings are fun, but one of the best and most fun times was the brainstorming meeting for mini-games. We came up with 100 ideas. I pushed so hard for Shida’s slugfest. It made me happy that Adam Cole liked it too. That one was a little controversial, but it’s my favorite. I’m not capable of being unbiased on that.

Sobic later explains that Fight Forever was optimized for couch play and that mini-games are a big part of that. He adds that everyone who worked on the game were gaming nerds themselves.

Why mini-games? This game is optimized for couch play. It’s awesome online and has unlimited online features, but I will tell you that the people that worked on this game are gaming nerds that have been playing games their whole lives and miss the couch play experience. Mini-games sort of scratch that itch.

