AEW Fight Forever is officially out today and fans can enjoy it on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Senior VP Nik Sobic recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss the game’s release, where he revealed when the initial pitch was made for AEW to get into the gaming industry. Sobic says that it happened very early on.

On day one, Tony Khan creates AEW. On day two, Tony Khan creates AEW Fight Forever. It’s very close to the truth. I was the first employee to AEW. On day one, we pumped a bunch of money into this company to get it off the ground. On day two, we had the nerve to go back and ask him for another pile of money to make this video game. The nice thing about Tony is that he’s not a super emotional thinker. He’s a super strategic, data and high-level thinker. We just presented our case. We said, ‘we think there is a gap in the market for a game like this.

Sobic adds that AEW’s core fanbase loves video games, which made the pitch very easy as they knew there was a market for people who wanted a WWE alternative.

AEW’s audience loves video games. You look at social media sentiment and the type of game people have been asking for, this is like 20 years in the making. People have been waiting for this for a long time.’ It was a pretty easy pitch. It was a successful pitch because three and a half years later, we have a video game ready to go.

In a separate interview, Sobic said that if AEW Fight Forever does well the company will invest in an AEW video game franchise. You can read about that here.

