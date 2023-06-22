Later this month, AEW will be releasing its first major video game entitled, “Fight Forever.” The product hits shelves on Thursday, June 29, via PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

AEW Senior VP of Business Development and Video Games spoke with Sescoops about Fight Forever and reveals that if the title sells well AEW will be investing in a video game franchise.

I’ve worked at AEW and known Tony Khan for the last 10 years. I can pretty much tell you he is one of the most generous people I’ve ever met. I can tell you if this video game does well, we’re going to take those dollars and put that into an AEW video game franchise. Fans speak with their wallets.

The latest trailer for AEW Fight Forever was released earlier in the week and shows fans a look at the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. You can check that out here.