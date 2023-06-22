Madison Rayne is dealing with a minor injury.

AEW President Tony Khan revealed on today’s Forbidden Door 2 media call that Rayne hurt her foot in a match a couple of months ago and is on the road to a return. He adds that she has remained instrumental in her backstage role, where she helps coach and produce matchups for the AEW women’s division.

Madison Rayne and Sarah Stock are both very involved in the coaching and producing of matches. I have a lot of people who come in and make suggestions and bring ideas. Sarah has added a lot since she’s been with us and Madison has been here a bit longer. She had been out of wrestling with an injury, she’s still backstage with us, dealing with a foot injury she had in a match a couple of months ago. Excited to get her back in the ring at some point. She is tremendously useful backstage. It’s great to get their perspective on the women’s division.

Rayne has not competed since a set of ROH tapings back in April. She signed with AEW in the summer of 2022. You can check out our full recap of the Forbidden Door 2 media call here.

